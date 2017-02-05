Base Revision Doing Well

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) _ The agency that's redeveloping the former Brunswick Naval Air Station says it has surpassed its five-year goal with more than double the number of projected jobs.



Steve Levesque of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority says more than 100 entities doing business at Brunswick Landing currently have more than 1,200 employees.



That's an increase of 400 jobs from a year earlier.



Levesque said nearly 20 new businesses were added in 2016, including e-commerce giant Wayfair, which plans to hire 500 workers for a business-to-business facility in the former Navy Exchange. The former base also will soon be home to a brewery, Flight Line Brewing.