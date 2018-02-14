Bath Iron Works To Lay Off Nearly 60 Electricians

Bath Iron Works has notified nearly 60 electricians that they'll be laid off this month because of a shortage of work in that area.

The shipyard notice indicates that the layoffs are effective Feb. 23, but a union official tells the Bangor Daily News that some of the workers could take jobs elsewhere. It's part of the ebb and flow at the Navy shipbuilder. Currently the shipyard has about 5,700 workers.

Mike Keenan, president of Local S6 of the Machinists union, said he understands the company will hire "several hundred" workers by the end of 2018.

