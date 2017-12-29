Today’s poem is “Bedtime Story” by Candice Stover. Candice lives in Somesville and teaches writing workshops to all levels of writers. She’s the author of three books, most recently Poems from the Pond.

She writes, “ 'Bedtime Story' is about…a real flatbed, traveling from Boston to Martha’s Vineyard. But it’s also carrying bigger stories-- loss, grief—(and) where we find solace.”

Bedtime Story

by Candice Stover

for Peter Sandberg

Once there was a man plunged into dark

when his heart’s companion vanished.

He wheeled her, wing and bone, to the bright mouth

of the ambulance on their shady street

and watched her disappear down the avenue

where solitude appeared:

hunk of grief, fist and ache, the hole of all

that was.

Once there was a man following a flatbed

hauling two engraved gravestones

(one his own). He swung into that lane

behind the letters of his name

and saw his birth date by the blank

left for his death, shocked

by completion on the stone beside it.

Where does the beloved go?

(And if he floored the pedal, crashing

into that flatbed scene ahead? Wow,

the medic might say, this guy traveled

prepared.)

Once there was a man stroking the calm skin

of a pond at dusk, slipping his canoe

among cries of loons, cries

that settled in the throats of lilies, each petal

a vivid piece cut from this first summer

without her. Later, in a cabin built for two,

he pressed a night-light (shaped like a shell)

into the wall, reached through the dark and slept,

like a child, on his own.

Poem copyright © 2007 Candice Stover.

Reprinted from Poems from the Pond, Deerbrook Editions, 2007,

by permission of Candice Stover.