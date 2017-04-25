Best-Selling Maine Author Releases Horror Movie

LEWISTON, Maine - Best-selling author Tess Gerritsen is springing onto the big screen with a low-budget horror film based on a Maine island.

"Island Zero'' will be screened Saturday at the Emerge Film Festival.

The Sun Journal reports that the movie is about what happens to residents of a Maine island when the ferry stops coming. Much of the filming took place in March 2016 in Camden, Rockport and Islesboro with a mostly Maine crew.

Gerritsen is the author of more than two dozen suspense and medical thrillers. The movie is a family project with Gerritsen writing the screenplay and her son, photographer Josh Gerritsen, serving as director. It debuted earlier this month in Boston.