Bethel Couple Rescues Great Horned Owl Injured by Porcupine

BETHEL, Maine - A great horned owl is recovering after it was injured by a porcupine and rescued by a Bethel couple.



WGME-TV reports that Maria Boschetti saw the owl outside their antiques store last week. Her husband, Jay, says the owl was behaving unnaturally.



The couple watched the owl and photographed it with a high-powered lens. They realized it had been injured by a porcupine.



Rehabilitation center Avian Haven told the Boschettis that owls are struggling to hunt mice due to the deep snow. They sometimes go after porcupines instead.



The couple caught the owl and brought him to the center for medical attention and rehabilitation.



Avian Haven says a dozen quills have been removed from the owl. The center is concerned more quills could still be stuck in the owl.

