Bill to Protect Bees Withdrawn After Ag Business Criticism

By Patrick Whittle - Associated Press 1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Maine - A bill designed to protect bees in Maine from a class of pesticides has been withdrawn in the wake of criticism from agricultural interests.
 
Rep. Michael Devin, a Newcastle Democrat, proposed the bill, which would have put limits on the use and sale of neonicotinoids. Those are insect-killing pesticides that are among a number of factors that have been blamed for falling pollinator populations.
 
Chemical industry giant Bayer, which makes neonicotinoids, testified against the bill. So did the Maine Potato Board.
 
The Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry voted against recommending passage of the bill on April 25. Devin says he then withdrew it.
 
He says he plans to work up a new bill on the subject in the future that he hopes will be more politically viable.

neonicotinoids

Related Content

Advocates Seek Support for South Portland's Pesticide Ban Proposed to Protect Bees

By Aug 3, 2016
Irwin Gratz / MPBN

PORTLAND, Maine - Protecting bees:  That's the thinking behind an ordinance South Portland is considering to ban pesticide use on lawns and gardens in the city.

Today, the group Environment Maine said it has gathered more than 900 signatures in South Portland on petitions urging the federal government to move in that direction.

Maine Environmentalists Urge Ban on Pesticides Linked to Bee Die-offs

By Jun 22, 2016
Nora Flaherty / MPBN

PORTLAND, Maine - With colony collapse disorder decimating honeybee colonies across the United States, environmentalists are looking to raise awareness of the problem.

At a Portland press conference this morning, Environment Maine's Andrew LaVogue said if something's not done, colony collapse could seriously impact the food supply.

"We rely on bees to pollinate 71 of the 100 crops that provide 90 percent of most of the world's food." LaVogue said.