Bill Seeks to Extend Concealed Carry Rights to Those 18-21

AUGUSTA, Maine - A Republican lawmaker from Auburn has proposed that Maine extend the right for a police permit to carry a concealed firearm to residents who are 18 to 21 years old.
 
The Sun Journal reports that existing law only allows those under 21 to carry concealed weapons if they are active members of the military or have been honorably discharged.
 
Sen. Eric Brakey believes that if society is prepared to send those 18 and older to war, we should be able to trust them to carry weapons safely.
 
Brakey says we "shouldn't have to have training wheels.''
 
Critics say that relaxing Maine's concealed carry law would open the door to a "Wild West'' environment.

Brakey proposed the measure before the Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety earlier this year.

concealed gun

Portland Police Chief: New Concealed Carry Law Endangers Police, Citizens

By Oct 14, 2015

Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck held a press conference today on the new concealed weapons law, citing an incident that illustrates why he's opposed to it.

Around noon on Monday, Sauschuck says officers responded to a call at the Northgate shopping plaza about a male who threatened three people with a handgun.

Fifty-eight-year-old Peter Shepard was carrying a loaded .45-caliber handgun under his shirt. Parts of the gun were painted pink, which Sauschuck says was meant to make it look like a toy.

Maine to Allow Carrying of Concealed Guns Without a Permit

By Alanna Durkin, The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage has signed a bill that will allow residents to carry a concealed handgun without obtaining a permit.

Maine will become the sixth state in the country with such a policy when the law goes into effect 90 days after lawmakers adjourn later this month.

Supporters of the bill signed Wednesday say permits are a burden on responsible gun owners and don't prevent bad people from carrying firearms.