Bill Seeks to Extend Concealed Carry Rights to Those 18-21

AUGUSTA, Maine - A Republican lawmaker from Auburn has proposed that Maine extend the right for a police permit to carry a concealed firearm to residents who are 18 to 21 years old.



The Sun Journal reports that existing law only allows those under 21 to carry concealed weapons if they are active members of the military or have been honorably discharged.



Sen. Eric Brakey believes that if society is prepared to send those 18 and older to war, we should be able to trust them to carry weapons safely.



Brakey says we "shouldn't have to have training wheels.''



Critics say that relaxing Maine's concealed carry law would open the door to a "Wild West'' environment.

Brakey proposed the measure before the Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety earlier this year.