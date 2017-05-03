Bill Would Block Maine Towns From Enacting Own Pesticide Rules

AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers in Maine are considering a bill that could remove ordinances aimed at restricting the use of pesticides in communities.



Republican Gov. Paul LePage wants to disallow cities and towns from placing restrictions that are more strict than those on the state books. The local laws apply to chemicals that are used to do things like kill invasive and disease-carrying insects.



The Portland Press Herald reports that 27 Maine communities have enacted ordinances applying to pesticide applications. Commissioner of Conservation, Forestry and Agriculture Walt Whitcomb says many of the local rules are applied to products deemed safe for controlled use by the federal government.



Several environmental groups and representatives from cities and towns say a one-size-fits-all approach does not work for the entire state. They defend the restrictions.