Bill Would Move Energy Commissioner Out of Governor’s Office

For years, the state’s energy office has been a part of the Office of the Governor, but state Rep. Ken Fredette, a Republican from Newport, said the importance of energy policy is such that it deserves elevation to cabinet-level status.

“Many people rely on a stable energy industry and market for lower prices and they also rely on a reliable energy foundation. The time has come to move this office out of the governor’s office, but obviously still under the executive branch,” he said.

Joel Harrington of Central Maine Power supported the bill, saying several other states have cabinet-level offices.

“Having parity amongst the peers in the region when it comes to the governor’s energy office representing the position, the governor’s position, but also the state of Maine’s position in energy matters,” he said.

No one spoke in outright opposition to the proposal, which is before the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. Some concerns were raised about how it would be funded. The committee will now consider the bill in work session.