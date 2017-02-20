Bill Would Provide Mainers With Free Day Care and Home Health Services

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine lawmakers and advocates for caregivers Monday launched a campaign to create a Universal Family Care System which would provide free day care to all Maine children and home care services for seniors and the disabled.

State Rep. Drew Gattine, one of the sponsors of a bill to create the system, says it's a bold plan that would solve the ongoing struggles Maine residents face in accessing this kind of care.

"And at the end of the day, we all pay the price," said the Westbrook Democrat at a Portland news conference, "because our Maine workers are less productive, our kids less prepared, and our loved ones lose independence and end up in expensive institutions."

The Universal Family Care System would be funded through a 6 percent payroll tax on annual incomes of more than $118,000.

This story will be updated.