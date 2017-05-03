Bill Would Require Prescription for Medications Used to Make Meth

Some over-the-counter medications contain compounds that can be used to make methamphetamine. Supporters and opponents of a bill that would require a prescription to get those medications turned out a public hearing Wednesday at the State House.

Amy Gallant of AARP says requiring a prescription for those drugs will be a hardship for many, including those who care for the elderly.

“It could take them out of work a half a day, a whole day trying to make that doctor’s appointment, bring them in, getting a prescription filled and going in to pick it up. So, the burden is significant,” she says.

Sudafed and some other allergy medications contain what are called precursor drugs that can be used in home labs to make methamphetamine. Supporters say with the record number of labs being found by police, steps must be taken to keep these materials out of the hands of meth makers.