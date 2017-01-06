Black Lives Matter Protesters Reach Deal with DA for Dropping Charges

PORTLAND, Maine - The 17 people charged with obstructing a public way and other misdemeanors after a July 15 Black Lives Matter protest, have reached an agreement with the Cumberland County District Attorney's office.

Under the agreement, the DA will drop all charges if the defendants go through a restorative justice process with the Portland Police Department.

Jon Gale is the attorney for one of the protestors; he says restorative justice is more typically used in juvenile cases, but in this case it was a good solution. He says it will allow the defendants to avoid a conviction; and it will also provide them a voice.

"So our clients will have a chance to convey what they wanted to get across, but the Portland police also will be able to speak directly to our clients about the position they were put in," Gale says. "This is a perfect way to resolve this case - it's just, it's fair, and it's pragmatic."

The protesters and officers will talk about the confrontation that preceded the arrests, and how the situation was handled. The discussion will be led by the Portland Center for Restorative Justice. The protesters will also have to pay a $200 fee to defray costs.

The agreement still needs to be approved by a judge, but Gale says that's more of a formality. That hearing will take place later this month.