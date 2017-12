We discuss why, in an age of smart phones, tablets, and virtual reality, board games remain so popular. We will hear from two store owners who sell board games of all kinds for all ages, and from a Mainer who created a board game that is selling out everywhere.

Guests: Sarah Baldwin, owner of Bella Luna Toys in Rockland.

Tom Deschenes, creator of Quest for the Antidote

Laura Keith, General Manager, Diversions Puzzles & Games in Portsmouth, NH and South Portland, ME