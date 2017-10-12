Board Suspends Psychiatrist's Medical License

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's medical licensing board has suspended the license of a Portland psychiatrist after finding that his ability to write prescriptions represented ``immediate jeopardy'' to the public.



The Portland Press Herald reports that Dr. Reinaldo de los Heros' license was suspended for 30 days, effective Tuesday. The board said a hearing will be scheduled to determine any further action that might be taken, including the possible revocation of his license.



The board says de los Heros fabricated records of an appointment with an incarcerated patient and wrote a prescription.



De los Heros was previously placed on probation after one of his patients fatally overdosed in an apparent suicide. He was also sanctioned by the Massachusetts medical licensing board.



De los Heros did respond to requests for comment Wednesday.