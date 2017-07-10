Boating Hit-and-Run In York County Results in Injuries

Authorities have located a boat that allegedly ran into another boat on a pond in southern Maine late Saturday night, causing it to sink. Game Warden Sergeant Tim Spahr says the boat that allegedly caused the crash left the scene.

It was located on shore around dawn Sunday near the southern end of Wadleigh Pond in Lyman. Spahr says there was damage and other evidence.

“The boat that we located is consistent with a boat that was not only in a crash, but was involved in that crash that night,” Spahr says.

He said the boat was registered so authorities know who owns it.

He says everyone on the boat that sank got to shore, although there were injuries.