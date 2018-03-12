What are the different kinds of boundaries that affect us as a society? We explore the topic of boundaries, inspired by a current exhibit at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. “Boundaries” is a recent collaborative project between poet Richard Blanco and contemporary landscape photographer Jacob Bond Hessler. Blanco’s poems and Hessler’s photographs together investigate the visible and invisible boundaries of race, gender, class and ethnicity, among others.

Guests: Richard Blanco, Presidential Inaugural poet, public speaker, teacher and memoirist, is also the author of numerous books.

Jacob Bond Hessler, photographer from Camden, Maine, who studied photography at Santa Barbara’s renowned Brooks Institute and at Parsons in New York City. Hessler has recently returned to his childhood home in Camden.

Please CLICK HERE to view an "Out & About" video about the exhibit by Maine Public's Rebecca Conley.

Music by Maine-based musicians Tom Davis and Anna Sysko --“Declaration of Inter-Dependence”--was inspired by the "Boundaries" exhibit and is featured in the video as well as on today's show.