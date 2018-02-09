Bridge Between New Hampshire and Maine to Open in May

A bridge being built between New Hampshire and Maine is now expected to open in May, although transportation officials say the $170 million project doesn't have serious problems.

The new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge will replace an old one connecting Portsmouth, N.H. and Kittery, Maine along the Route 1 Bypass over the Piscataqua River.

The bridge initially was scheduled to open last Sept 1. The Portsmouth Herald reports officials cited general contractor Cianbro's updated schedule for construction.

State transportation officials say most of the outstanding work is routine, and much of the remaining work is either aesthetic or weather-dependent, including weatherproofing, paint touch up, and pointing and patching of concrete.

The original bridge opened in 1940 and closed in August 2016. Construction of the new bridge began in 2015.