Bridging the Partisan Divide

Due to special NPR New Year's programming, Maine Calling will not air at 1 pm. This show is airing at 8 pm on January 1, 2018. It is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Nov 8th); no calls will be taken.

Our panelists discuss how they are attempting to bring people from different political outlooks together for conversations about moving forward without the heated rhetoric that is often found in today's political climate.

Guests: Craig Freshly, Head Helper with Good Decisions, Inc. He's a professional speaker, author, and meeting facilitator. He's the creator of Make Shift Coffee House, which is where people with differing political views can meet and learn from each other.

Christopher Phillips, author, scholar and deliberative democracy specialist. He is the founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit Democracy Cafe, which fosters a greater understanding of the nature and future of democracy.

Pam Plumb, co-chair of the Maine Revive Civility initiative and former mayor of Portland