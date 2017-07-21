Bronda Niese, Brunswick

Viet Nam

When we were first married, the evening news had one black and white news story after another showing battles being waged in Viet Nam.

A short time before the riots broke out in Newark, New Jersey and elsewhere around the country, we moved from that city to Fair Lawn with our baby girl Jennifer who was less than a month old. I put her on a rug in the dining room before the furniture was unloaded.

Just three years later, we were invited to breakfast on a parishioner’s screened-in porch. My rector was the rector of an Episcopal church in town. I knew in the morning that our second baby would be born some time that day. It turned out to be Kirk.The breakfast was to celebrate the return stateside of Jackie, a combat helicopter pilot safely back from Viet Nam. I was thrilled for the family’s happy news and doubly excited that it happened on a big day for us.

But there was a sad side yet to come. Allen, a Specialist 5 from our church, did not get to come home to his mother and family. And I remember a bit later that we visited New Jersey’s Viet Nam war memorial, and later the one in Washington, D.C., to search for Allen’s name in the etched stone. We traced it with our fingers when we found it.

There was great joy and happiness as well as deep sadness and sorrow. And this was multiplied countless times throughout our country over the course of the Viet Nam war and all those that came before and after.

When I heard about this project, I thought I had nothing to contribute until I thought of my own little story which took place forty seven years ago today, July 21.