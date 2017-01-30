Bruce Poliquin Named to Terrorism Subcommittee

The business of financing terrorist activities will be probed by a congressional panel determined to identify and frustrate efforts to harm Americans at home and abroad.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District has been named to the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance on the House Financial Services Committee, a role he says will allow him to continue his efforts in investigating and thwarting terrorism financing.

“I asked for the assignment on the permanent subcommittee dealing with terrorism and illicit financing,” he says. “It’s really important. If we can choke off the ability of these terrorist organizations around the world to receive funding, then we go a big step of the way to making sure they can’t harm us here at home.”

In the 114th Congress, Poliquin was a founding member of the Bipartisan Task Force to Investigate Terrorism Financing. He will also serve on the Subcommittee on Capital Markets, Securities and Investment in the House Financial Services Committee.