Bruce Poliquin Promotes Bills To Address Opioid Crisis

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District says the bipartisan Heroin Task Force is pushing several bills to address the opioid crisis.

“In Maine, 6 out of 10 families are impact by this epidemic,” he said at a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Poliquin said his family has been touched by drug abuse, and he worries for younger generations who are affected by the problem.

“[My brother] struggled with substance abuse for 35 years and our family did everything it could to help him. He is no longer with us as a result of these issues. So, for me, this is very personal,” he said.

Among the bills are measures to address drug addiction in newborn babies and to expand drug interdiction efforts and veterans drug treatment court.