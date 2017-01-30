Bruce Poliquin Says Executive Order Banning Immigrants ‘Not a Congressional Issue’

A temporary U.S. ban on immigrants from seven Islamic countries continues to trigger protests and outrage at home and abroad against President Donald Trump.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District says confusion over the president’s executive order will subside when people realize that the restrictions are not directed at any particular religion.

“I don’t think there should be any litmus test on religion and certainly anybody that’s served in the military that’s trying to keep us safe, they shouldn’t have any problem when it comes to these travel issues,” he says. “But they’ll work it out. This is an executive branch issue and not a congressional issue, my voting record on keeping our families safe is very clear.”

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the order that targets seven Islamic countries was “overly broad” and its implementation is “problematic.” Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King says the order will embolden ISIS leaders, who will use the policy to try and unite the Islamic world. And Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District says Trump’s ban has struck terror in the hearts of Maine’s immigrant communities.