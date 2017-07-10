Budget Saves Downeast Prison For Now

Gov. Paul LePage says he's committed to closing the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport. The governor told Bangor radio station WVOM on Tuesday that it costs more to house prisoners at the aging facility than it does at the maximum security prison in Warren.

"It's not fit to live in. I wouldn't eat out of that kitchen up there," the governor said. "Not that there's anything wrong, it's just a very bad place."