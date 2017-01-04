Businesses in Portland Want Crack Down on Panhandling

By 18 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Maine - A trade group of local merchants in Maine's largest city is starting a drive to crack down on panhandling, which it says hinders the ability to draw tourists.
 
Portland Downtown is putting together a committee of merchants that will hold its first meeting this month. The Portland Press Herald reports that the group is called the Pan Handling Ad-Hoc Committee.
 
Committee chairman Ken Cianchette says panhandling makes residents, workers and tourists feel unsafe. The group plans to research what other communities are doing about panhandling.
 
The group might eventually approach Portland city officials about potential solutions.
 
Portland has a law against aggressive panhandling and also tried to ban loitering on street medians in 2013. The loitering proposal was deemed unconstitutional by courts.

Tags: 
panhandling

Related Content

1st Circuit Upholds Portland Panhandling Ruling

By Sep 14, 2015

BOSTON — The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a ruling that struck down Portland's panhandling ordinance last year.

The ordinance that was found to be unconstitutional didn't specifically mention panhandling, but it banned loitering on medians and forced panhandlers seeking handouts from motorists to move.

The city argued that there were public safety concerns.

But the plaintiffs contended that the ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from loitering on medians was too broad and that the city exaggerated the public safety hazards to justify the ban.