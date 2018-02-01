Campaign Finance Reports Show Bruce Poliquin Far Outraising Opponents

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District has raised more than $2 million for his re-election campaign, well outpacing his opponents.

Reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission indicate that Poliquin, the sole Republican in the race, has raised nearly $2.2 million.

Of the five Democrats seeking their party’s nomination, Jared Golden leads the pack with just over $346,000, Lucas St. Clair is second in the money race with just over $207,000 and Jonathan Fulford follows with $106,000 in contributions. Craig Olson and Timothy Rich both reported less than $100,000 in contributions.

There are also three independents, a Libertarian and a Green who have have announced their candidacies, but none reported any contributions.

Party candidates must file at least 1,000 signatures of party members by March 15, independents have until June 1 to file at least 2,000 signatures of registered voters to qualify for the fall ballot.