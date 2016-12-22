Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Illegal Border Cross

BANGOR, Maine - Federal prosecutors say a Canadian man has pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to enter the United States after having been ordered removed.



Fifty-four-year-old John Fraser of Nova Scotia pleaded guilty on Wednesday.



Court records state that Fraser drove a vehicle with Florida license plates to the Calais, Maine, point of entry in November. He first told authorities he was going to his winter home in Florida.

Records state that Fraser then later admitted he had been living and working in the U.S. for more than 30 years without authorization. A fingerprint check then showed that he had a criminal history and had been ordered removed from the U.S. in 2010.