Candidates Say LePage's Hold-Up Of Funds Defies Common Sense

Several candidates say the Maine governor's latest push to hold up over $1 million in budgeted public campaign funding "flies in the face of common sense" and legal precedent.

In briefs filed Monday, an advocacy group and 11 candidates argued that the governor is reducing political speech that will decide this November's election.

Gov. LePage and finance chief Alec Porteous are defending LePage's refusal to sign financial orders to release money due to over 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial hopeful through June.

The lawsuit asks courts to prevent LePage from interfering with disbursement of the money.

LePage argued Friday that courts cannot decide whether a governor should sign a financial order.

Public funding to candidates after July 1 also remains on hold because lawmakers haven't fixed an error in Maine's budget.