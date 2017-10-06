Casino Campaign Picks Old Orchard Beach As Potential Site

The two political action committees supporting and opposing the creation of a casino in York County have filed their first campaign finance reports. So far, they have raised only a fraction of what's expected to be spent for the duration of the campaign.

Progress for Maine, the campaign committee supporting Question 1 on the ballot, has raised $1.8 million and spent $1.5 million, mostly for advertising. A Bad Deal for Maine, the group opposing the York county casino, has incurred debts of about $28,000 to set up the committee.