Chellie Pingree Helps Reunite Iraqi Family Separated After Travel Ban

An Iraqi immigrant family that arrived in Maine just days before citizens of Muslim-majority nations were banned from entering the country has been reunited with their daughter.

Labed Alhanfy, his wife, Soso, and two of their daughters arrived in the United States from Baghdad on Tuesday. Alhanfy has worked as an interpreter with the U.S. military in Iraq.

Their 20-year-old daughter Banah, a student at Iraq’s American University, started her travels after Trump signed his ban. She flew to Qatar, to Turkey, and finally to Germany before finding an airline, Lufthansa, that honored her visa and flew her on to Boston. She then drove to Portland, where she and her family met with 1st District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who assisted with her return.

She said she believed she might never make it to the U.S.

“I was alone there and scared, ‘cause my father was an interpreter for the Army, so that was too dangerous to be there alone,” Banah said.

Alhanfy gave Pingree a bouquet of roses. The family intends to settle in Portland.

Banah Alhanfy said she plans to continue her studies here in the U.S.