Chellie Pingree Says She’ll Support Budget Bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District says she will vote for the bill funding the federal government through the end of September.

Pingree says a key factor for her is that the bill funds the government for the rest of the budget year and is not just another continuing resolution.

“I think for the most part Democrats are feeling like we got a lot of funding for the things we care about,” she says. “There is substance abuse treatment money in there.”

Pingree says Democrats also kept a lot of what she calls poison pill riders on the bill like cuts to family planning.

“They took out all, virtually all of the poisonous riders, which are, you know, everything from anti-abortion, anti-visitation to Cuba, anti-environmental, so that was a big win. I think there are 160 that didn’t get in,” she says.

Pingree says there is also additional funding that will directly help Maine, like funding for another destroyer to be built at Bath Iron Works.