Bangor, Maine

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day. read more...

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to join our Information Technology (IT) team. The successful candidate will be an innovative, creative, collaborative, and technically driven professional responsible for strategizing the broadcast and information technology systems that are used across media platforms (television, radio, digital) and the organization. Reporting to the President/CEO and serving as a member of the Executive Team, the CTO oversees Maine Public’s information technology, infrastructure, and broadcast systems, and is responsible for ensuring the acquisition, application, and integration of information technology systems and services that support the mission and administrative and operational strategies of Maine Public. The CTO is responsible for technology compliance and manages all aspects of planning, budgeting, licensure, operation and maintenance for technical and physical facilities.

Job Requirements: Ten plus years of extensive general management and administrative experience, plus significant broadcast engineering experience. A technical B.S. degree in electrical engineering or related field, or equivalent training and experience is required. Advanced degree in computer science, management information systems or related field is preferred. A broad base of technical knowledge in IT systems, including operating systems, telecommunications, client/server networks, system design and implementation, desktop computing and emerging technology trends and issues, is required. Strong presenting skills, and excellent verbal and interpersonal communications skills are required. A valid driver’s license and regular travel to other Maine Public facilities is required. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment and demonstrate a love of public broadcasting.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

To apply for this position, complete an application and submit a cover letter and current resume:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/_application.aspx?posJobCodes=175

no later than midnight Sunday, March 18, 2018.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-