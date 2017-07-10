Christopher Bear-Beam, MA, CPS Certified Peer Specialist, Texas

My Time in Solitary Confinement: Counter-Cultural Rest Stop

It was the Sixties, the Counter-Culture Revolution. I was a eighteen year old Draft Dodger. While traveling in California, during this time, I encountered a religious experience that would change my life forever.

As a catalyst, this change in my religious philosophy and practice, brought into focus many of the views I had about myself. The steady and growing pricking of my new conscience led me to decide to turn myself in, and after this, I received a nice gold-leafed invitation to join my Local Draft Board Welcoming Party—after which I would have my hearing with the Board in the northern suburb of Chicago in which I lived.

At my hearing, I stated my convictions and reasons behind why I wanted to request my Conscientious Objector(CO) status. I was conscientiously against murder, killing, military service and war (even in a non-combatant role) in general. After hearing my testimony and looking at my documents they decided to deny my request! On my paper work they listed one of the reasons being Mental Illness, but failed to refer me to the Local Board Nurse for further assessment and diagnosis. Neither did they specify what diagnosis and kind of Mental Illness that I had. I can only conclude they wanted my kind in the military.

Another stated reason was that I wasn't affiliated or in membership of a group which professed a tradition of pacifism, conscientious objection to military service and war. Thus, the Board didn't consider me to be a certifiable CO, and I was told I'd be receiving a letter from the Army informing me when to go to the Induction Center.

Have you ever gotten locked into a room, perhaps when you were a child, and you couldn't get out! If this happened to it was probably scary. The closest event of this kind came many years later for me—I got into a locked stairway for about forty-five minutes. My anger and sense of abandonment continued to escalate the longer I was in the stairway; I got louder and louder in my screams for rescue, and my knocking on the stairwell doors. Eventually someone heard me and I was the bird released from a cage into the free atmosphere, flying as fast and hard as I could to get out as fast as I could.

This kind of experience is somewhat like Solitary Confinement, the sort of place, they said recalcitrants, rebels, and unruly soldiers. This is where I ended up.

I ended up there, in fact, because I knew my continual attempts to be discharged as a CO, would consist of disciplinary actions and court martials, as well as considering as when each order given to me, was it an order that compromised my being a CO or following my religious beliefs and practices. In short, I knew this would be no “just roll off the log” experience, but it would require strength, passion and devotion to sign on for the whole adventure. I decided this is the way I had to go.

My unconscious prophecy did come to pass: at my last court martial I was sentenced to four months in the Fort Jackson Stockade.

My only other experience with doing time, was serving weekends in the Ypsilanti, Michigan for Public Intoxication. Now I was getting off a bus standing in front of the Stockade.

As I walked in the front door, I noticed we were surrounded by a huge chain-link fence that was topped with round concertina wire circuited by its barbed teeth.

The Stockade consisted of five or six Khaki, green-and-peeling, wooden barracks. Each barracks was heated by coal that for me is another horrible allergy I had to wrestle with. Each time I'd blow my nose into a handkerchief or a Kleenex, out flowed coal-colored snot. Not a very pretty sight. My allergies, like most people, affect my moods and emotions, too.

The Stockade was laid out this way: there was a two-story, wooden structure, with the second floor serving as the Mess Hall. A wooden deck of the same Army-green ran all around the building, and this is where the Captain stood for Roll Call.

About four barracks set in a parallel pattern housed prisoners; then on one end, parallel to the others, was the Solitary Confinement Unit (SCU). On one of the longer sides there was an outside pen made of chain-link fencing with the same crowns as the other fencing that caged in the whole Stockade. This pen was used for the SCU prisoners, one hour per day recess period.

Inside the SCU were very small cells. The main component in the cells was the limitation of space. The free space in the cell worked out to be about six inches on the length side, and maybe about twelve inches at the end of the bunk. Not much space, and on the hot summer days when there is none or not very good air conditioning, almost unbearable, ala sweat and humidity. By the way, courtesy of Uncle Sam's Army we were given a very bright spotlight that shined into our cells 24/7! Yes, it was dear of them to go out of their way to give us this invitation to the party!

Very limited space factor was the hub that held all the stressors together like spokes on a bike tire. Think about it, the SCU was the best way to increase stress, illness, deprivation, isolation, and the smothering feeling when you feel there's no oxygen (life) left. This is the paradox of our governing systems. The law & control model thinks that more laws, rules, prison policies, and disciplinary actions will deter people from resisting the system. News Flash! Hasn't happened yet in the history of penalization in this nation.

Prior to going to the Stockade, I had made a sea-wind change in my religious life. The Worldwide Church of God believed in the observance of the Sabbath Day, as Jewish folks might do. The Sabbath was honored from Friday night at sunset until Saturday night at sunset. I was such a novice disciple I really didn't know how I would handle my superiors or others who might want to stigmatize or bully me because of my religious habits and CO actions. I was scared and anxious about this, and began to obsess over it.

One Friday night, arriving at my resolution to observe the Sabbath Day, I told one of the guards that I was going to refuse standing in Roll Call line because I felt it was work I shouldn't do on the Sabbath Day. Hell, I could miss a meal and was willing to do it for the Sabbath Day.

Right after I told the guard about my refusal, he ran quickly to the Captain, and whispered it in the Captain's ear. I could see the Captain's non-verbal communication—he was angry and made, probably because I had snubbed my nose at his authority. For whatever reason, he turned and said to all the prisoners and staff, “Throw this Reverend in the Box!!!” The “box” was the SCU, and I was the “Reverend” because I was playing my Holy Joe card, you know, trying to put down some righteousness and piety shit, and without a doubt I was tripping, you dig?

I was “put down” and placed on the edge of the group. I was the religious dude, the serious and studying one, and the “trying to help” attempting to find ways of serving my fellow woman and man.

During my imprisonment in the SCU, there were two traumatic events that occurred that are deeply imprinted on my brain, and I can say for myself, without a doubt, that the cumulative summation for all the events, people, me (as a self), the environment surrounding me (this means the psychical, emotional, and cultural distinctions may add to interracial conflict that at the end of the day will add many more causal stimuli to a person's load. I believe this outcome was my thorn to carry.

The first incident involved a prisoner who was from New York, but originally came from Puerto Rico. He was a short, wiry dude, but wherever he went he sent out vibes of anger, irritation, an invitation to fight, a sense that everyone was staring at him. He was high-maintenance energy all the time from what I could see.

One day after we just went outside for recess in the pen he starting walking around whispering something short in our ears. When my turn came, he told me, “I am going to stab someone today during recess.” God, this scared the living shit out of me! I slowly inched away from him, and he began to walk around the yard, and looked at all of who were being stalked by this mental patient.

Here's the deal: while we're in the pen for our recess, the guards simply lock the main door, and go back to their main station to shoot the shit. I think a part of them just wanted to give us space, or themselves a good break.

This dude never managed to physically catch anyone—we played skilled stalk-ers—this incident blew me away in some deep places in me, and helped me to look inside even when I saw my “darker” shortcomings of slips, or only mere unawareness of who I transparently am as a self.

The second example still makes the hair on my head stand up in some sort of creepy way. A prisoner who had attempted suicide, now on suicide watch was brought to the SCU insuring that he didn't try again. From the time, this dude entered the SCU, he screamed in up-and-down pitches from very high to very low, he screamed out his rants against the government and the military, and there were many other issues he screamed like some wild critter stuck in a trap that was bleeding out, maybe with an organ cut off or broken. The screams of oncoming, anticipatory death, in my mind, got so piercing and whining that I really wondered how much of it I could stand before I reached a breaking point. I would usually try meditation or breathing just to keep centered.

As I lay in my bunk and thought about the man's screams of pain, I realized that the kind of painful lamentation coming from my jail-mate was coming from some very deep, subterranean place inside of him, I mean, like his soul was wrenching its guts for water in a waterless place. This man was suffering intensely, and he was not able to find any palliative means to take the pain away or put together some meaning to make out of this. He was suffering so, that I don't think he was able at the time to think in any rational or healthful terms for his own spirit. However, the drive to survive is powerful, and so far, he had.

Then the big one hit: the reason I'm so stressed and freaked out by this dude, and want him to just shut his pie hole, yet if really listening to his spiritual undercurrents, I'd find out that his suffering is like my suffering or anyone else's on the planet. This man on suicide watch was my mirror, and like him, years later in my confusion I would have suicidal thoughts and ideations, and in fact was hospitalized for one of them.

In the aftermath of my release from the Stockade, I felt so uncurled and unfettered, the greatest freedom I have ever felt. There was one final surprise. Soon after my release from jail, I received a letter from the VA. It communicated that my application for discharge from the Army, as a CO, had at last been granted! What's even better is that my discharge was a “General Discharge Under Honorable Conditions.” Wow, I could barely breathe at this point! Is what I just read true or is it some dreamscape view of what I want to believe or to accept? What is reality? What's truth? What is universal? Is there just one way or many ways? What's the true epitome: American Imperialism or respecting other groups and nations enough to not feel the adrenalin rush of control as being what makes us tick?

But I also felt very hurt and abandoned. No one from any part of the denomination came to see me, and perhaps help me process my own story, my own traumatic experiences, concluding with my time spent in the SCU; all of this I kept stored up in my emotional, familial and social, underground cage. The more I pushed down on it, hoping to suffocate it, the more irrational racing/ranting thoughts increased. I developed a steady stream of anger, blame and rage towards my faith community, but because I felt guilt and shame for my own behavior and thought processes. So, began to jam, I mean I pushed them all the way down, as far away as I could inter them. So, I kept up my posing, being a genial person, and one who cared, but inwardly very selfish.

As time moved on, however, I observed more and more symptoms in my own behaviors that struck me as PTSD-related. Since then, I’ve been diagnosed with four Mental Illnesses. At times I was fearful, wondering if I would be able to function in the “free world.”

About twenty years after NAM, I realized that my PTSD symptoms were related to my stay in Solitary Confinement, and what occurred to me there. It was at that point, that partial culpability/responsibility, had to be placed on military shoulders, for allowing my situation to transpire on the Army watch.

With unsuccessful requests for a Military Disability, I recognized that it was my obligation to create defense/coping mechanisms for my own self-care, and began doing this as soon as I saw it.

Thankfully, the U.S. Army began holding “Mindfulness” Groups, and I was a participant in three of these groups. Mindfulness, by far and away, was one of the best methods for me. It amplified by inner awareness, my body awareness, my social awareness, and my skill level, in using the various techniques-in short, Mindfulness gave me the tools to focus on increments, not huge, monstrous abstractions, which helped in ordinary activities every day.

In conclusion, I’m reminded of a documentary I once saw (Healing the Hurts). The documentary followed the story of various Native Americans who had either grown up in Native American Residential Boarding Schools or were affected by other who had had that experience. Each participant who volunteered could share their story, and to some degree, act out the symbolism of this Superior/Inferior paradigm for them.

At the end of the workshop, the therapist-facilitator assisted the participants in understanding that their unconsciousness had embraced all their prior experiences, traumatic or not. New experiences needed to be integrated into their reservoir; this would enable them to turn these traumatic events into powerful & meaningful ends.

Knowing that this kind of healing is very much needed, especially for Vets, is important for me, as a NAM Vet. In summary, humans are meaning-makers, and if someone is in pain due to trauma, as I was, if they can find the meaning for themselves, hopefully they will. It’s helped me to know that only I can make meaning for myself-no one else can do that job for me!