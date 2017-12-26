Cianbro to Add 300 Jobs Ahead of Major Construction Projects in 2018

PITTSFIELD, Maine – The Cianbro Corp. is actively seeking 300 new workers for assignments at all levels of its operations. Peter Vigue, Cianbro’s chief executive office, said today that in addition to major construction projects underway in Bangor for the Bangor Savings Bank and at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, there are a number of other projects that will be announced soon.

“There are multiple other projects on a statewide basis, some of them larger and you’ll be hearing more about them in the coming days and weeks when our clients allow us to speak about them,” Vigue says. “But, 2018 is going to be a very busy year considering the fact that these are 300 jobs over and above our current work force here in Maine.”

Vigue says Cianbro is looking for experienced workers to fill a wide array of trade jobs, but he also said the company will train new hires for other positions.

“We’re looking for people who have proficiency in all of the trades, but we are also looking to bring people on within our organization in entry level positions as well,” he says. “We have very substantial education and training initiatives here in Pittsfiueld and we’re prepared to support those needs going forward as well.”

Cianbro currently employs 1,350 workers in the state. Vigue says those interested in applying for any of the various positions are invited to visit the company’s web site or call the regional office at 1-866-CIANBRO.