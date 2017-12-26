Related Program: 
Maine Things Considered

Cianbro to Add 300 Jobs Ahead of Major Construction Projects in 2018

By 1 hour ago
  • Cianbro workers
    Cianbro workers
    cianbro.com

PITTSFIELD, Maine – The Cianbro Corp. is actively seeking 300 new workers for assignments at all levels of its operations. Peter Vigue, Cianbro’s chief executive office, said today that in addition to major construction projects underway in Bangor for the Bangor Savings Bank and at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, there are a number of other projects that will be announced soon.

“There are multiple other projects on a statewide basis, some of them larger and you’ll be hearing more about them in the coming days and weeks when our clients allow us to speak about them,” Vigue says. “But, 2018 is going to be a very busy year considering the fact that these are 300 jobs over and above our current work force here in Maine.”

Vigue says Cianbro is looking for experienced workers to fill a wide array of trade jobs, but he also said the company will train new hires for other positions.

“We’re looking for people who have proficiency in all of the trades, but we are also looking to bring people on within our organization in entry level positions as well,” he says. “We have very substantial education and training initiatives here in Pittsfiueld and we’re prepared to support those needs going forward as well.”

Cianbro currently employs 1,350 workers in the state. Vigue says those interested in applying for any of the various positions are invited to visit the company’s web site or call the regional office at 1-866-CIANBRO.

Tags: 
Cianbro
Maine Public
topstories

Related Content

Maine Construction Firm Awarded $23 Million Navy Contract

By Jun 28, 2017

KITTERY, Maine - A Maine-based construction firm has been awarded a $23 million contract from the U.S. Navy to improve a dry dock at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
 
The Portland Press Herald reports that Maine's two U.S. senators, Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Independent Sen. Angus King, announced Tuesday that Pittsfield-based Cianbro Corp. will make the improvements to the Kittery shipyard.
 

Maine Company Awarded Nearly $29M Contract at Naval Shipyard

By Nov 21, 2016

KITTERY, Maine - U.S. senators from Maine say Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield has been awarded a nearly $29 million contract from the U.S. Navy to do structural repair work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King made the announcement on Monday. The senators say the contract will support repairs and modernization of structures at a berth at the Kittery shipyard.

Cianbro Hiring up to 600 Workers

By Jun 16, 2015

PITTSFIELD, Maine - Construction company Cianbro says it is adding 600 workers to its payroll. Three hundred workers have already been hired and the company says it's looking for 300 more.

Company President Andi Vigue says Cianbro needs more employees because it has been winning lots of contracts.
 
"I can't say that the overall market is on an upswing, though it appears to be improving," Vigue says, "as much as we've been fortunate enough to be competitive on a significant amount of the work we were pursuing."