Cianbro to Hire 300 Next Year

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) - Maine-based construction company Cianbro Corp. says it's planning to hire 300 workers next year.



The company employs 1,350 people in Maine and is looking for new people in jobs and trades needed for large projects in the state. One job is a federal contract with the U.S. Navy to make improvements at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.



The Morning Sentinel reports the company plans for the new workers to be full-time, long-term employees. Cianbro chairman Peter Vigue says the company's projects in the state range from Kittery to Bangor. He says the positions include project managers, iron workers, entry-level construction workers and many others.



The company also said earlier this year that it planned to expand a workforce development center in Pittsfield that provides training.