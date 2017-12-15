City Arts & Lectures

Wednesday, December 20 at 2:00 pm

Van Jones

In Conversation with Alexis Madrigal

As final election results came in on the eve of November eight, 2016, Van Jones, a CNN correspondent and longtime political activist, expressed fear and sadness at the reality of a Trump presidency. Since then, he has traveled the country in an attempt to make sense of the surprising outcome, and to help bring together people from opposing sides of the political divide. In “The Messy Truth: How We Came Apart, How we Come Together,” Jones exposes hypocrisy on both sides, points a way out of the tribalism that is tearing America apart, and offers insights into how we can transform collective anxiety into meaningful change.

Van Jones is the President & Co-Founder of Dream Corps, a collection of initiatives including #cut50, #YesWeCode, Green For All, and #LoveArmy. A Yale-educated attorney, he is a correspondent for CNN, a regular guest on political talk shows, and the author of The Green Collar Economy, the definitive book on green jobs, and Rebuild the Dream, a roadmap for progressives. In 2009, Jones worked as the green jobs advisor to the Obama White House. There, he ran the interagency process that oversaw $80 billion in green energy recovery spending.

Source: http://www.cityarts.net