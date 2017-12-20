City Arts & Lectures

Tuesday, December 26 at 2:00 pm

Atul Gawande

In Conversation with Indre Viskontas

Atul Gawande is a surgeon, writer, and public health researcher. He practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health as well as a Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He is also Executive Director of Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation, and Chairman of Lifebox, a nonprofit organization making surgery safer globally. Gawande has been a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine since 1998 and has written four New York Times bestsellers: Complications, Better, and The Checklist Manifesto. Oliver Sacks called his most recent book, Being Mortal, “an essential and insightful book for our times, as one would expect from Atul Gawande, one of our finest physician writers.”

Source: www.cityarts.net