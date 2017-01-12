City Arts & Lectures

Wednesday, January 18 at 2:00 pm

Patti Smith

In Conversation with Dan Stone

Plus musical performance with Lenny Kaye

Patti Smith first gained recognition in the 1970s for her revolutionary merging of poetry and rock. Among her many recordings, Horses is hailed as one of the top one hundred albums of all time by Rolling Stone. Her books include Just Kids, a memoir about her life-long friendship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and M Train, a collection of personal writing Smith described as “a roadmap to my life.” Smith is also the author of the poetry collections Babel, Witt, Woolgathering, The Coral Sea, and Auguries of Innocence. In 2005, the French Ministry of Culture awarded Smith the title of Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres, the highest honor given to an artist by the French Republic. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

