City Arts & Lectures

Wednesday, July 18 at 2:00 pm

Nikole Hannah-Jones

In Conversation with Alexis Madrigal

Nikole Hannah-Jones is an award-winning investigative reporter who covers civil rights and racial injustice for The New York Times Magazine. In 2016, she helped found the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, a news trade organization dedicated to increasing the ranks of investigative reporters of color. Prior to joining The New York Times, Nikole worked as an investigative reporter at ProPublica in New York City, where she spent three years chronicling the way official policy created and maintains segregation in housing and schools. Before that, she reported for the largest daily newspaper in the Pacific Northwest, The Oregonian in Portland, where she covered numerous beats, including demographics, the census and county government. She is writing a book on school segregation called, The Problem We All Live With.

Alexis Madrigal is a staff writer at The Atlantic, the author of Powering the Dream: The History and Promise of Green Technology, and creator and producer of the podcast Containers.

