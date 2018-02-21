City Council Mulls Banning Contractors Convicted of Violent Crimes

A Maine city councilor says she's looking into how Bangor could cut ties with contractors previously convicted of violent crimes.

Bangor Councilor Sarah Nichols says she's proposing language that would allow the city to get out of a contract if the other party's principal contract holder committed crimes like domestic violence, sexual assault and others. The move comes after the council voted in favor of a contract with concert promoter Alex Gray in September, who pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges one month later.

If enacted, the ordinance would be the first of its kind in Maine. City Council Chairman Ben Sprague says Nichols' proposal is well-intended, but raises questions about legal enforceability. Nichols says the proposal's common sense.