How does classical music stay relevant in today's world? And will it continue to find new audiences, especially for contemporary compositions? We'll hear from a current American composer, a singer and a music educator about the resonance of classical music today. Maine Public's own Robin Rilette will also add her perspective to the conversation.

Guests: Robert Kyr, composer, whose work “The Cloud of Unknowing“ will be performed by the Oratorio Chorale in Maine this weekend

Estelí Gomez, Grammy-winning soprano will be featured in the performance; she tours with the contemporary octet Roomful of Teeth.

Emily Isaacson, artistic director, Oratorio Chorale; she’s a conductor, singer and music educator

Robin Rilette, music director and host of Morning Classical Music on Maine Public Classical

Composer Robert Kyr discusses his cantata "The Cloud of Unknowing" at an Oratorio Chorale rehearsal Jan. 28. Artistic Director Emily Isaacson is at the podium, with vocal coach Mary Sullivan and accompanist Scott Wheatley in the background. The Chorale will perform the work this weekend in Portland and Brunswick.