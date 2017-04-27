Wednesday, May 3 at 2:00 pm

Climate Equity

Will a green economy be more equitable than the brown economy? As California transitions to renewable energy, the result will be green jobs, cleaner communities and lower carbon emissions. But will underserved communities get shafted again? The environmental justice community has been concerned that the state’s cap and trade program puts Brazilian rainforests over communities near refineries and factories. Will Sausalito and Vallejo get the same protection from rising seas and other impacts of a destabilized climate?

A conversation about increasing equity while reducing carbon pollution.

To listen to the audio “Climate Equity” on Climate One online, please click HERE.