Tuesday, July 18 at 2:00 pm

Trumping The Climate: Coming In Hot

The Trump administration’s determination to revive coal mining and domestic oil drilling is causing concern that international efforts to combat climate change will crumble. But how far will the new Trump team be able to shrink rules created under President Obama and as far back as President Nixon? U.S. Senator John McCain recently cast a deciding vote against a Republican effort to rollback restrictions on methane, a powerful heat-trapping gas. California, long the vanguard of environmental protections, vows to keep forging ahead with its climate agenda.

What are the new politics of carbon? How much change will the Trump administration really bring to the climate change fight? What are energy investors and companies doing in the new political context? Join a conversation about energy, the mainstream news media, and markets.

Speakers:

Gil Duran

Former Spokesman for Gov. Jerry Brown and Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Amy Myers Jaffe

Executive Director, Energy and Sustainability, UC Davis Graduate School of Management

Jim Sweeney

Director, Precourt Energy Efficiency Center, Stanford

To listen to the audio “Trumping The Climate: Coming In Hot” on Climate One Radio online, please click HERE.