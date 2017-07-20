Climate One Radio

Monday, July 24 at 2:00 pm

Rounding Up The Facts On GMOs

Are GMO advocates the new flat earthers? Are GMO opponents the new climate deniers?

Like many issues these days, the two sides are working from different sets of facts.

Monsanto and other supporters of GMOs say they can promote more nutritious crops, improve farmer livelihood, foster drought tolerance and flood resilience, reduce chemical pesticide use, end hunger and more.

Food advocates say those claims are false. They say GMOs promote industrial monoculture, concentrate corporate power in a few hands, and drive the use of glyphosate, which has been labeled a carcinogen by the World Health Organization’s cancer agency and is now the subject of a class action lawsuit in California.

A law passed last year requiring future labeling of GMOs displeased both critics and supporters.

Join us for a conversation about the science and the facts behind eating and labeling GMOs.

Speakers:

Marcia Ishii-Eiteman

Senior Scientist, Director Grassroots Science Program, Pesticide Action Network

Scott Kennedy

Filmmaker, Food Evolution

John Purcell

VP and Global R&D Lead, Monsanto Company

Austin Wilson

Environmental Health Program Manager, As You Sow

