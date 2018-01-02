CMP Says Recovering From October Windstorm Will Cost At Least $15 Million

In an initial filing with state regulators today, Central Maine Power says the costs of restoring its transmission and distribution system after the October windstorm will clearly will rise above $15 million.

The letter says the “devastating” storm caused the greatest number of outages in the company’s history, affecting two-thirds of its customers.

The letter provided no more detail, saying that a full accounting of costs would be filed later this month.

A company spokeswoman declined a request for an interview.