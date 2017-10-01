Coast Guard Report: Captain's Errors Led To El Faro Sinking

  The stern of the sunken freighter El Faro on the seafloor, in 15,000 feet of water near the Bahamas.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard says the primary cause of the sinking of a cargo ship two years ago that killed all 33 aboard was the captain misreading both the strength of a hurricane and his overestimation of the ship's strength.
 

The Coast Guard report released Sunday makes recommendations stemming from the Oct. 1, 2015, sinking of the El Faro, a 790-foot vessel that went down near the Bahamas when Capt. Michael Davidson tried to cut through Hurricane Joaquin. The Jacksonville, Florida-based ship was headed to Puerto Rico.
 
Voice recordings recovered from the ship show an increasingly panicked and stressed crew fighting to save the ship after it lost propulsion as they battled wind, shifting cargo and waves.
 
Davidson ordered the ship abandoned shortly before it sank.

Davidson and three other crew members were from Maine. Five members of the crew were graduates of Maine Maritime Academy.

This story will be updated.

 

