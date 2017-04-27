Colby College: $200M Athletic Center is Biggest Project Ever

WATERVILLE, Maine - Officials at a Maine college say they're planning the school's biggest project ever _ a $200 million athletic center that will bring dramatic upgrades, including what they believe to be the state's first Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that Colby College announced the project on Wednesday. Colby President David Greene said prep work will start this summer and the 350,000-square-foot center should be open by 2020.

Plans call for a new hockey arena, an indoor track, a gymnasium and other improvements. The current athletic center will be demolished when the new facilities are complete.

Waterville's mayor says the facilities would allow the city to host larger sporting events, hopefully bringing in more money.

Greene said the school has already raised half the money for the project.