Colby's Downtown Construction Development to Get Underway

By 45 minutes ago

WATERVILLE, Maine - Colby College President David Greene and Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro are gathering for the groundbreaking on a 100,000-square-foot development on Main Street.

Colby is building the mixed-use complex that'll include community space, retail locations and housing for 200 Colby students, faculty and staff. It's scheduled to open in the summer of 2018 as part of a wider plan to develop both ends of Main Street.

Some of the work is already taking shape. Across the street, a historic bank building will soon become home to a computer software consulting company.

Brian Clark, Colby's vice president of planning, says there will cranes in downtown Waterville for the first time in decades. The groundbreaking is being held Thursday morning.

Colby College

