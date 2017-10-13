Collins To Announce Whether She's Running For Governor

ROCKPORT, Maine - Republican Sen. Susan Collins is set to announce whether she will stay in the U.S. Senate or run for governor of her home state of Maine.



The 64-year-old Collins plans to announce her decision on Friday at an event in Rockport.



The moderate Republican was first elected in 1996 and has played a pivotal role in the Senate in recent debates about health care policy.



She would join a crowded field in the race for governor to replace two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who cannot run again because of term limits. The election to replace him is in 2018.



LePage is an ally of President Donald Trump, whom Collins has publicly criticized in the past.

