Collins 'Appalled' by Leak of Russian Hacking Report

AUGUSTA, Maine - President-elect Donald Trump is furious that someone leaked a classified report on Russian hacking of computers in the United States to several media outlets.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins agrees with Trump’s call for an investigation of the leak. “I was appalled when I read about the leak of highly classified information and that it occurred before the president-elect was briefed.”

Collins says the Senate Intelligence Committee, on which she serves, is scheduled to get the public version of the intelligence agencies report on Russian hacking next week.

She says it’s outrageous that someone in the Obama administration leaked the report before the committee, or the president-elect had seen the report. She says it’s not only wrong, it’s against the law.

Collins' concern centers on a story, first reported by The Washington Post, that U.S. intelligence agencies intercepted communications Russian officials celebrating Trump's win on election night.