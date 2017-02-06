Collins Center Presents Selected Shorts: Strangers and Lovers

Saturday, February 25 at 8 pm

University of Maine Orono

The Collins Center for the Arts will present public radio's Selected Shorts live on Saturday evening, February 25, and Maine Public is a media sponsor of the event. Selected Shorts, which can be heard on Maine Public Radio Sunday evenings at 8, will present an evening of spellbinding short stories about chance encounters, love, loss, and new beginnings. Actors Keir Dullea (2001: A Space Odyssey), Zach Grenier (The Good Wife), and Mia Dillon (BrainDead) perform moving and comical stories by established and emerging writers. Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets.

To take advantage of this special offer, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com and use the MPBN10 code when purchasing tickets. You can also call 800.622.TIXX and identify yourself as an Maine Public Member.

For more information on Selected Shorts live and the entire 2016/2017 Collins Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com.